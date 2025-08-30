Daughter seeks solar leasing advice after parents' roof is destroyed by hurricane: 'She is really upset'

"Each option can save you money, and each comes with its own set of pros and cons."

Leasing solar panels is becoming a common option to bring one of the ultimate clean home energy hacks to more people. But as one Redditor recently highlighted, there are pitfalls.

MarketWatch reported that average systems cost between $15,000 and $22,500, making it an expensive buy for many people. While leasing is a way to avoid upfront costs, it's important to be informed and find a trustworthy company, such as Palmetto, which operates in 31 states.

During a lease, the homeowner essentially rents use of the panels for a set monthly price and keeps the solar energy produced. The company owns the rooftop tech and covers maintenance as part of the deal.

One Redditor highlighted a scenario involving their mother. After experiencing roof damage, the homeowners needed the panels removed, but the solar company wanted thousands of dollars to take them down mid-lease, according to the post in r/solar.

"She is really upset," the Redditor wrote.

For Palmetto's part, the company has an 85% customer service rating approval after more than 16 years of experience. The North Carolina company has done $1.2 billion in business for more than a half-million accounts with its LightReach program, according to its website.

The team touts its ability to tailor a plan to needs specific to the household.

"Our local expertise ensures you get the perfect solar system for your home, climate, and energy needs," the website states.

If you'd like to compare your options, and think more about leasing or buying, EnergySage is a great resource that can help you compare quotes and secure all applicable incentives, stacking up to thousands of dollars in savings.

Palmetto also has a handy guide that can help you decide.

"Each option can save you money, and each comes with its own set of pros and cons," according to Palmetto.

Solar panels are among a variety of upgrades — including heat pumps — that can save you money on your energy bills. An HVAC update can bank $400 a year, for example. And Mitsubishi can help you find the right unit for your home.

All the tech also reduces the need for dirty energy sources that produce heat-trapping air pollution linked by NASA to greater risks for extreme weather and heat waves that could make some places uninhabitable.

"Leasing solar can help you save on your utility bill. When you use clean energy from your solar power system, you draw less power from the electricity grid, which means you use fewer fossil fuels," according to Palmetto's experts.

