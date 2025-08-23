Homebuyer seeks legal advice after seller's alleged lie leaves them with $70,000 bill: 'This is lawsuit material'

A new homeowner thought they struck gold with free solar panels left by the seller, but it turns out the panels were leased and the previous owner still owed $70,000. To make matters worse, the seller wasn't answering phone calls, so the new buyer was seemingly left to foot the bill.

Understandably, they were at a loss about how to handle the situation and asked the r/solar subreddit for advice.

"At this point, I'm not sure what my best course of action is," the original poster wrote. "Has anyone dealt with something like this before? Any advice on how to proceed without getting buried in legal fees? Would appreciate any insight!"

Luckily, the OP seemingly wasn't on the hook for the leased panels considering they didn't sign the contract.

"This may not be the proper solution, but if nothing was transferred into your name, they can't come after you for the money," one person said.

"This is lawsuit material," another shared.

"Check the disclosure laws in your state. You might have some leverage to get compensation from the seller. Particularly if the panels were a selling point," someone else wrote.

Other commenters reassured the OP that they likely wouldn't have to worry about draining their bank account to pay for the previous homeowner's apparent attempted cover-up.

"The former owner is still responsible for the lease. When we bought, we had to assume the lease prior to purchase. You're in a strong position right now; don't give that up," one person said.

