Homeowner's leaking drain pan rots out AC coil housing, forcing a DIY catch-pan fix

A leaking AC drain pan can seem like a small maintenance issue — until the dripping continues and the surrounding metal starts to break down.

That's what happened to one homeowner after a leak in a vertical evaporator coil housing turned into a potentially massive repair bill.

What happened?

Writing in a post on Reddit's r/hvacadvice forum, the homeowner described major deterioration at the bottom of the unit, saying, "It completely rotted out the bottom of the housing."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



According to the post, a technician said the evaporator coil system and its housing might both need to be replaced. The homeowner wrote that the price could reach "thousands of dollars I don't have" and said they were also told the drain pan was attached to the coil, making removal risky because it could damage the coil.

The poster then asked about a cheaper workaround: making a new metal bottom for the housing and having that piece function as a separate drain pan with its own drain line to catch any water that escapes the original pan.

Why does it matter?

What starts as a minor condensate leak can lead to rust, water damage, mold concerns, a failing cooling system, and an urgent replacement that drains a household budget.

If a corroded coil cabinet signals that the system is nearing the end of its lifespan, heat pumps are worth considering. They are significantly more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems while providing both heating and cooling, and homeowners may also benefit from tax credits, rebates, and long-term utility-bill savings. Tools such as EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help compare options before making a major purchase.

For people who do not need a whole-home system, Merino offers less expensive single-room HVAC systems. The units offer targeted heating and cooling options that can be installed in under an hour.

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What can I do?

A homemade catch-pan idea comes with risks. If the slope is off, drainage is poor, or the new metal interferes with airflow or access, the fix could create new problems instead of solving the original one.

Getting a second opinion from another HVAC professional can be one of the smartest money-saving steps before committing to a full replacement.

Homeowners dealing with a similar issue can also ask about less expensive intermediate fixes, such as clearing the condensate line, cleaning debris from the original pan, adding overflow protection, or installing a properly designed secondary drain setup. Those options will not always save a failing coil, but they may reduce the risk of further damage and help extend the life of the system.

If replacement is unavoidable, it can help to compare efficient upgrades and other bill-cutting tools at the same time. Homeowners interested in cutting energy costs with solar can use EnergySage, a free solar quotes comparison tool. And for HVAC replacement research, EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace offers another way to compare options.

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