  • Home Home

Woman reveals 'lazy girl' hack for overwintering garden beds: 'This is actually really good for the soil'

"Love this idea and it makes me feel less guilty."

by Yei Ling Ma
"Love this idea and it makes me feel less guilty."

Photo Credit: TikTok

Something about growing your own food just makes it taste better. Maybe it's the countless hours of toiling in your garden beds that make the fruits taste sweeter. However, there's so much more work that goes into maintaining these garden beds than simply harvesting crops.

Fortunately, TikToker Betsy (@betsyjennings) has shared a simple "lazy girl" hack to help save some time and effort on closing the gardening season and packing up your garden beds for the year. 

@betsyjennings Lazy girl gardening >>> #backyardgarden #backyardgardening #gardeninghacks #gardeningtips #lazygirl ♬ original sound - betsyjennings

The scoop

By the start of fall, your garden's likely filled with spent plants, remaining foliage, and other plant material.

End-of-season gardening checklists, like this one from the Old Farmer's Almanac, might have you digging out annual plants, weed-whacking your perennials and weeds, and prepping your garden's soil for the next season.

Instead of cleaning out her garden beds perfectly, Betsy simply prunes the overgrown foliage and plant material and covers her garden beds with it. The idea is to provide an organic matter cover for the soil. This cover protects and fertilizes the soil as the organic matter breaks down over time during the colder seasons. 

Betsy explains, "This is actually really good for the soil. It's also good for insects to winter over in, and for birds and other animals to have something to eat off of through the winter."

Watch now: Tour the Climate Science Fair with TCD

How it's helping

Gardening — especially community gardening — is a fantastic hobby to pick up for physical and mental health. 

One study by the University of Colorado (Boulder) found that between two study groups (one gardening and one control group), the gardening group increased their levels of weekly physical activity and had lower levels of anxiety and stress compared to the control group. The gardening group also had a higher daily fiber intake than the control group. 

Another study from Singapore found that community gardeners, compared to non-gardeners and at-home gardeners, had higher levels of subjective well-being, including higher levels of resilience and optimism. Community gardening provides a sense of belonging and purpose that contributes to greater well-being. 

🗣️ What is the biggest reason you don't grow food at home?

🔘 Not enough time ⏳

🔘 Not enough space 🤏

🔘 It seems too hard 😬

🔘 I have a garden already 😎

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Gardening is a relaxing and, quite literally, fruitful hobby. However, it's not always a walk in the park. 

Having the end-of-season garden clean-up hanging over your head can feel stressful, especially with the rest of your to-do list.

Not only is this gardening hack encouraging you to leave it all be, but the result is that your garden beds provide a safe habitat for important pollinators, insects, and non-migratory birds to hide in throughout the colder months. 

What people are saying

Folks were thrilled to learn they could do good for the environment by simply being "lazy" with their gardens.

"I got to do this for my garden!" one user exclaimed. 

"Love this idea and it makes me feel less guilty about not cleaning out my gardens," another user commented, to which Betsy replied, saying, "I saw something that said nature doesn't clean up in the fall, so maybe we should take its lead."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x