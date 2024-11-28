Proud homeowner shares incredible before-and-after photos of nontraditional landscaping transformation: 'This was my therapy and labor of love'

"I am proud of how much I learned this year."

One North Dakota homeowner just showed the internet what you can do with a neglected yard, and it looks amazing.

According to the homeowner's post in r/NoLawns, what looks like a lawn in their "before" picture isn't.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Please note I didn't have grass to begin with; these are just mowed weeds that look decent from afar," they said. Indeed, the picture they showed looks incredibly patchy, with green and brown sections.

But the homeowner wanted more from their yard. "I started with my hellstrip and worked backwards towards the side and rear," they said. In the second image, all the patchy growth has been cleared out of their hellstrip, replaced with an assortment of flowers and bunch grasses.

The hellstrip, a narrow stretch of soil between a road and a sidewalk, is a notoriously difficult place to plant. Since it's between two paved areas, it gets baked by the sun, and it also gets runoff from the pavement, which can contain chemicals like oil and road salt. Even when the water is clean, it can be enough to drown some plants. That makes it a good place for hardy native plants.

"I wasn't sure where to start and visited my local library and found a book titled 'Hellstrip' and this was my jumping off point," said the original poster.

The homeowner didn't stop there, instead transforming their whole yard. Their final photo shows the completed garden decorated for Halloween, with grinning jack-o'-lanterns among the blooming flowers.

"This was my therapy and labor of love and I am proud of how much I learned this year," they said.

"I see yellow daylillies, confirmed North Dakotan," joked one commenter. They also added: "It's the first grab choice when doing landscaping in ND. You can NOT escape them."

The original poster agreed: "I went to one of my client's homes and dug them up. I also got some hosta, yellow loosestrife, and speedwell."

