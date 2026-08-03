Smoke alarm, lithium-rated extinguisher save home from lawnmower battery fire

"The flames were shooting up and hitting the top of our … porch roof."

A New York family narrowly avoided losing their home after a lawnmower battery ignited near the front entrance overnight, underscoring the danger of lithium-ion battery fires.

What happened?

Oxford home inspector Preston Kincaid said two things made the difference when a PowerSmart lawnmower battery stored near the door ignited: an updated smoke detector and a specialized fire extinguisher, according to Operation Sports.

The alarm woke Kincaid and his wife in the middle of the night. He stepped into a smoke-filled hallway and then moved toward the front exit.

"As I came out, the entire front door to our house was on fire," Kincaid said, per Operation Sports. "The flames were shooting up and hitting the top of our … porch roof."

Kincaid used a Halon 1211 extinguisher he had bought on eBay to put out the blaze. Unlike standard ABC extinguishers, which rely on dry chemical powder for common household fires, Halon units interrupt a fire's chemical reaction without leaving residue behind.

Why does it matter?

A battery stored in an ordinary spot turned into a fire that could have trapped the family and spread beyond the house. Nearby homes and first responders can also be at risk in such situations.

Lithium-ion batteries are widely used in lawn equipment, e-bikes, tools, and other devices, meaning many people are living with a fire risk that may be underestimated.

These fires can burn intensely and may reignite, making them different from more familiar household blazes.

Halon extinguishers can be highly effective, but, as Operation Sports noted, new production ended in 1994 under environmental rules.

What can I do?

Experts generally advise people to not charge large lithium-ion batteries overnight or leave them unattended on flammable surfaces.

People with battery-powered lawn tools or other equipment should take a look at where those batteries are stored.

Operation Sports noted that safe options include keeping large battery packs in a fire-resistant box or nonflammable area such as a concrete enclosure. Keeping batteries away from doors is particularly important, as a fire in such a location can block escape during an emergency.

Regularly checking smoke alarms and replacing outdated units can also help.

And while specialized extinguishers are available, homeowners should make sure any fire safety equipment they buy is appropriate for the risks in their home and used according to safety guidance.

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