Gardener shares gorgeous photos after epic lawn transformation: 'This all used to be grass'

One Ohio gardener wowed Reddit with gorgeous flower beds where a lawn used to be.

Their post appeared on an anti-lawn subreddit. "This all used to be grass," they said proudly.

Based on the photos, there is not a blade of grass left to be seen in their yard. Instead, they have hydrangeas, black-eyed Susans, milkweed, and more.

Adding flowers to your property is a great way to make it look more individual and appealing. You can also end up using less water than when you had a lawn — especially if you choose native flowers. Native plants can get by with just the natural rainfall in your area, and they rarely need special care, either.

One of the other benefits of rewilding even part of your yard with native flowers is that they attract local pollinators, which is a great way to support both a healthy ecosystem and the gardens in your neighborhood. Pollinators are a necessary part of the life cycle of many plants. They also attract other wildlife.

"Since planting, we have seen several new varieties of swallowtails, monarchs (there's milkweed in the back gardens), new species of birds, barred owls, etc.," said the original poster. "It's been really amazing to see the explosion of biodiversity just around our house."

The original poster mentioned they live in Southwest Ohio, and a commenter from the same region spoke up. "I'm envious and hope to get there some day," they said, mentioning they are in zone 6.

"Incremental steps are great!" replied another user. "While internet insp is just that, sticking 1-2 plants in can make an impact. Many raindrops make a lake, yes?"

Another user offered tips. "If you don't want to weed, put out more seeds so there's no spaces between the plants," they said. "I usually have Coneflower or Rudbeckia but for some reason the daisies liked the soil in my new place so I mostly have those."

