After homelessness, woman sold her aunt's house and bought a 300-square-foot home outright

"My major life quest is to one day have my own land."

Laura, a 67-year-old featured by Tiny Home Tours (@TinyHomeTours), said that after her mother's death led to the loss of her housing, she eventually found a home that truly belonged to her.

She paid in full for a 300-square-foot tiny house with money from the sale of a home her late aunt left her and without a mortgage or financing.

What happened?

In a recent home tour, Laura said she had been her mother's caregiver until her mother died of cancer in 2015.

She said that after that, she could not afford the home by herself, lost four jobs, and "winded up being homeless."

Laura later saved enough to get a small studio in a 50-and-over community. But her family caregiving role continued. After her grandmother went into a care home and her aunt became ill, Laura moved in to help. When her aunt died in 2023 and left her the house, Laura said the property had serious issues because the neighborhood had changed so much.

"So, I sold her home, and then I was able to purchase my home outright," Laura said.

Laura's new place is an Incredible Tiny Homes Charleston model that starts at about $89,900. It ultimately cost her roughly $152,000 with additions like solar and a tankless water heater.

Owning the house free and clear does not eliminate monthly expenses. Tiny Home Tours listed $675 in lot rent, around $175 for electricity, about $22 for water, and less than $20 for propane.

Regardless, Laura said, "I literally own this home. It's actually mine and I'm very grateful for that."

How do tiny homes help people?

Tiny homes are not cost-free. Even so, buying a smaller home outright can lessen the kind of long-term financial pressure many people face with a conventional mortgage.

Laura's home can shift between solar and grid electricity and between tank and city water. She said that setup proved useful during Hurricane Helene in 2024, when it kept her lights on after the power failed.

For Laura, the home represents what she called "total peace."

What's being done?

Laura planned the home with ease of use and everyday comfort in mind.

She added features that matched her needs, including a sleeper sofa with storage, a bedroom door intended to open to a future deck, and a backyard space. She also opted for a standard shower and a sleeping arrangement that is easy to access.

"My major life quest is to one day have my own land and to be able to grow foods that are naturally grown and don't have pesticides in them, and to be able to give them out freely to people," Laura said.

What are people saying?

Many commenters were happy to see that Laura's life had gotten better when she got her tiny home.

One commenter wrote, "For a single person this is wonderful. I am so happy for her, somewhere safe and peaceful."

Another person said, "She definitely deserves her peaceful little home."

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