New homeowner horrified by 'abomination' left behind by previous owner: 'It has been an absolute nightmare to deal with'

Buying a new home is supposed to be exciting, but it can become a nightmare when you discover that the previous owner didn't properly care for the yard. That's what happened to one new homeowner on Reddit.

They posted an image of a pile of mulch, rocks, and uneven ground in the r/landscaping subreddit.

"Inherited a lasagna abomination—fabric, rock, fabric, mulch," the original poster said.

According to Miracle-Gro, lasagna gardening is "a layering technique that lets you garden without digging or tilling."

Unfortunately, the previous owner didn't use the technique correctly. Lasagna gardening consists of several layers of compostable materials, such as leaves, grass clippings, newspaper, and cardboard, not fabric.

While you may think landscaping fabric will cut down on yard maintenance, it's not recommended by professionals. A professional gardener on GreenPal said the fabric compacts the soil, and healthy soil needs to be loose. It doesn't get rid of all the weeds and makes it harder to do so. The fabric also "contains harmful chemicals," such as petroleum, which you don't want around your plants. Additionally, it is expensive.

Miracle-Gro stated the benefits of lasagna gardening: "Worms and microorganisms decompose the material and turn it into a rich, nutrient-dense soil of its own."

The benefits for you include time and money savings. It requires less water, as the decomposing materials hold more moisture.

Lasagna gardening is a great option when you want to rewild your yard. In addition to saving on water, you will save on pesticides and fertilizers. This not only saves you money and time but also reduces the harmful chemicals you put in your yard.

Additionally, the layers are an excellent nutrient-rich ​​base for planting native plants. Use a native plant finder to determine what is best for your area.

Native plants are also good for the environment because they attract pollinators such as bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and bats. These creatures fly from plant to plant, pollinating and enabling them to reproduce.

Pollinators are also crucial for the food humans eat. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, about 80% of the 1,400 crops grown globally for food and plant-based products require pollination.

Unfortunately, the OP's nightmare is not an isolated case.

Another Redditor had the same problem: "It has been an absolute nightmare to deal with."

Luckily, someone in the community had advice for fixing it: "Do it right. Remove everything, all fabric, all rocks. Lay down cardboard and mulch."

