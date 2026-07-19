Las Vegas woman gets HOA order to repaint roof trim, asks why matching homes were passed over

"This over-policing and non-transparency and singling out is concerning."

A Las Vegas homeowner says an HOA notice left her asking a bigger question than paint color alone: Why was her home cited when nearby houses that looked much the same were not?

The dispute reflects a frustration familiar to many residents, who say HOA rules can sometimes shift from maintaining neighborhood standards to creating costly, uneven enforcement.

What happened?

Dr. Shawntae Collins, who lives in the Mountain's Edge area, told KTNV that her homeowners association sent her a letter about the trim along her roofline. According to that report, spotlighted by Backyard Garden Lover on Yahoo News, the problem was not chipped or peeling paint, but that the trim color no longer matched the rest of the house.

"It said the painting on the first floor and the second floor were different," Collins recalled.

What bothered Collins, she said, was less the citation itself than the uncertainty over how the rule was being applied.

"She told me that she cited 167 homes in the Mountain's Edge area ... OK, that's a good answer, but it's not concrete," Collins told KTNV. "Because those 167 homes are selected. Like you selected me, but not my neighbor who has the same color home."

Collins said the repainting work could run about $800. Her neighbor, Ryan Crawford, now worries about receiving a similar notice, which he said would be difficult to handle.

"If they're getting a letter, then I would absolutely be worried about getting a letter," he told KTNV. "I mean, that would pretty much be a whole check for me."

Why does it matter?

Dr. Collins acknowledged that HOAs can provide valuable services. "I believe in HOAs, and they offer integrity in the community," she told KTNV.

However, HOAs can also leave homeowners with hundreds of dollars in unplanned expenses.

"This over-policing and non-transparency and singling out is concerning," Dr. Collins continued.

Across the country, HOAs have also drawn criticism for blocking money-saving and eco-friendly home upgrades, including rooftop solar panels (which can lower electricity bills) and native plant lawns (which can reduce water bills and require less maintenance).

For homeowners looking to better understand their rights or push for policy changes, there are ways to challenge bylaws, organize neighbors, and advocate for rule changes.

What's being done?

Some states are starting to answer complaints about HOA overreach.

In Georgia, for example, a recently adopted Property Owners' Bill of Rights sets new boundaries on what HOAs can regulate and when they can issue fines.

Residents can also seek transparency from HOAs by requesting exact rules in writing, documenting comparable homes in the neighborhood, and asking for a formal explanation of how violations are selected and enforced.

Other possible actions include attending board meetings, appealing notices through the HOA's process, and working with neighbors who may be impacted by the same decisions.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.