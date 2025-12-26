Homeowner seeks advice after HVAC tech walks back recommendation 'weeks later': 'Sounds like you're getting jerked around'

Upgrading old, outdated heating and cooling systems is one of the best things you can do for your monthly energy bill and the planet.

However, due to biases and misinformation in the HVAC industry, some homeowners have been led to believe their homes are too large or not suitable for energy-efficient heat pumps.

In a Reddit post on r/heatpumps, a user reported that a company refused to provide a quote for a heat pump, claiming one would not be suitable for the home.

The original poster explained they wanted to upgrade an old heating oil boiler and take advantage of a zero-interest loan offer a company was offering on heat pump installation. Initially, the contractor advised that it would be possible to heat the home with a monobloc heat pump, despite its size.





"Weeks later, he replied with the following: 'After reviewing your file with several colleagues, we have concluded that a heat pump for your central heating system is not advisable and would be very costly,'" the OP shared.

The OP was understandably frustrated with the response and planned to contact other companies for quotes. However, they were also curious what other people familiar with heat pumps had experienced in similar situations.

Although larger houses may require larger heat pumps, there's no such thing as a house being "too big" to incorporate this energy-saving, low-pollution technology. If you're new to heat pumps, TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you understand your options and save up to 50% on your energy bills with a new heating and cooling solution.

If you live in a large home, you'll need to find a heat pump installer who understands the effects of insulation and air sealing and can recommend a suitable setup, which may require multiple mini-splits or a large, ducted system.

Through the HVAC Explorer, you can connect with trusted partners such as Palmetto, which offers $0-down subscription options and 12 years of free maintenance. Palmetto also has a mobile app to help you unlock up to $5,000 in rewards that you can spend on home upgrades.

When you power your HVAC system with solar panels, the monthly cost savings increase even more. Check out TCD's Solar Explorer to find a local solar panel installer near you at an affordable price (and save up to $10,000 on installations).

For HVAC systems, solar panels, and other home efficiency upgrades, shopping around and comparing quotes is crucial for reducing upfront costs.

"Get a load calculation done for the house, and certainly a second and third bid on the work," one Reddit user responded to the OP's post.

"Definitely get other quotes, and I would be very careful about loan terms and program compliance before signing anything," another Redditor advised.

"Sounds like you're getting jerked around," someone else commented. "If you can heat your house with 120F water, you're in a great place for a heat pump."

