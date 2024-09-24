Resident shares photo of landscaping mistake seen at local grocery store: 'I guess everything is bigger in Texas'

"What are the odds this tree will live a long healthy life in this in a concrete parking lot?"

A Redditor who shared a photo of a shopping center under construction exposed a common mistake made by landscapers.

The shot showed a pile of mulch perhaps 2 feet high dwarfing a skinny tree, which was also tied tightly to two metal stakes.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Growing at the local grocery store," they said. "Nothing more Texan than Ford trucks and giant mulch volcanoes.

"A long, healthy life is unlikely, but there is a chance," an International Society of Arboriculture–certified arborist wrote. "That looks like a 4th grade science fair project volcano."

The mulch was not piled against the truck like in most mulch volcanoes, but it was clearly too high and covered the root flare, which must remain exposed for the tree to be able to grow properly. If there is too much material crowded around the base of a tree, it keeps the tree from engaging in the natural exchange of nutrients, water, and gas, per Leaf and Limb.

This can cause damage to the roots or trunk, result in girdled roots, and even kill the tree — all reasons for landscapers and regular citizens alike to learn proper mulching techniques, as healthy trees are so important for local air quality and reducing planet-heating carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Creating a donut of mulch 2 inches to 3 inches deep around the trunk ensures the root flare remains exposed, according to GreenPal. You can spread the mulch out as far as the drip line.

This mulch volcano came with the bonus of an improper staking, too. Most trees do not require this kind of support, and if one does, the tension of the straps should not be "extreme," as Russell Tree Experts says.

Another concern the post lays bare is that the photo was taken in the parking lot of an H-E-B. It should be easy enough for an enormous corporation to avoid such a basic mistake.

"More a mulch caldera than volcano at this point," one commenter said. "I guess everything is bigger in Texas."

