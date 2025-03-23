  • Home Home

Homeowner devastated after tree mysteriously dies following HOA landscaper visit: 'It is dry as can be'

by Mandela Namaste
HOAs are frequently at fault for landscaping issues, but even they can't be blamed for all of nature's failures and shortcomings. 

One Arizona native found this out recently, posting photos on the r/Arborist subreddit of one of their trees. According to the OP, the HOA trimmed all the little branches that were growing near the base of the tree

"I made sure sprinklers were working and it was getting ample water but alas it is dry as can be now and I think it is dead," they wrote.

Trees are uniquely susceptible to heat stress. Soil can reflect and absorb heat, which in either case can cause a strenuous amount of heat loading, or the amount of heat that can be added to a space in order to maintain or achieve a certain energy level. Too much heat loading for a tree can lead to large amounts of water loss, metabolic issues, and potentially even lesions near the base of the trunk.

Thankfully, the OP's other trees are doing fine, but in any case, introducing native plants to your yard is never a bad strategy. A natural lawn can save you significant money and time on maintenance and can lower water bills as a result. They're also not as susceptible to heat stress, seeing as how they are inherently fit for the local environment. 

Natural lawns also create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which ultimately benefits everyone, as pollinators protect our food supply. Even if only a few of your plants are proving troublesome, as in the case of this Redditor, a partial lawn replacement can provide these same benefits, too.

Unfortunately for the OP, the HOA may not entirely be at fault for their tree decomposing, at least per the comments.

"Water sprouts growing at the base of a tree are usually signs of stress," one comment stated. "Removing them is within the norm. Looks to me like it died of heat stress."

