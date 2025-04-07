Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after images of their front yard transformation: 'So incredibly beautiful'

We've all come across a beautiful front lawn and been dumbstruck by its beauty. But even the most fertile, sun-dappled locales can't produce such brilliant plant landscapes on their own.

No matter the circumstances, transforming your yard into a gorgeous and healthy spread worthy of Better Homes & Gardens takes months — perhaps even years — of work, but when that's done, it's worth celebrating.

A recent viral Reddit post on the r/landscaping subreddit showed the results of such hard gardening work. According to the post's description, the original poster and their husband "installed drip irrigation, painted everything, tore out most of the existing vegetation (weeds) and planted some shrubs, perennials, and annuals."

They still had a few more tasks to accomplish at the time but were still "pretty proud of [their] hard work." And given that they are based in South Florida (or were at the time of posting), doing so much of the gardening work in steaming-hot temperatures is especially impressive.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

One way to get your yard in tip-top shape like the one in these first few photos is to add native plants to the lawn. A natural lawn can save you significant money and time on maintenance and can lower water bills as a result.

They also create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which ultimately benefits everyone, as pollinators protect our food supply. Even a partial lawn replacement can provide these same benefits, too.

Fellow online gardeners seemed just as excited about the yard's progress as the OP was.

"So incredibly beautiful! Well done!" one commenter wrote.

"Honestly your house has so much curb appeal you could put an old washer and dryer in your yard and your house would still look amazing," another response read. "It does look fantastic, I would be happy to sit on that porch every night."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.