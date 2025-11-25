New homeowner shares photo of troubling issue left behind by previous owners: 'Terrible'

A new homeowner's excitement quickly turned to frustration after realizing their "first home" came with a steep, tarp-covered front and a big landscaping headache.

The Reddit post, titled "First home. Terrible front," caught the attention of users in the r/landscaping community, where homeowners swap tips, ideas, and cautionary tales about curb appeal gone wrong.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I just moved into my first home! I'm an absolute beginner to yard work/landscaping and am hoping to get some advice on this very steep front 'yard,'" the Redditor wrote, describing red Virginia clay beneath an unsightly tarp left by the previous owners.

Unsure what to do next, they asked whether they should "keep the tarp" or rip it up and start over.

The homeowner's confusion is understandable; landscaping fabric or tarps are one of the most common beginner mistakes. It promises to block weeds and simplify maintenance, but in reality, it's more of a money pit than a time-saver.

Once installed, the fabric quickly clogs with soil and debris, trapping moisture and preventing air and nutrients from reaching plant roots. Instead of keeping weeds away, it often creates a perfect environment for them to grow on top of the fabric. Over time, it becomes an eyesore — exactly the problem the homeowner inherited.

FROM OUR PARTNER Embrace calm, restful sleep with natural magnesium solutions — and get 30% off for a limited time Nature’s Craft magnesium and Vitamin D supplement helps support your wellness routine with calmness, muscle relaxation, and better sleep quality. This vegan, non-hormonal powder is crafted with clean ingredients and no artificial flavors, colors, or fillers. Plus, for a limited time get 30% off this deliciously simple solution. Learn more

The good news? There are far better, greener, and easier options for rethinking a difficult yard. Native plant lawns, for example, require less mowing, watering, and fertilizer than traditional grass, meaning lower maintenance costs and smaller water bills.

Eco-friendly alternatives like clover, buffalo grass, or even xeriscaping (using drought-tolerant plants and stones) can turn a problem slope into a beautiful, low-effort landscape.

Even partial lawn replacements can make a big difference. Native plants are adapted to local conditions, so they thrive with minimal upkeep — and they also create healthier ecosystems for pollinators like bees and butterflies, which ultimately helps humans by protecting our food supply.

By ditching the tarp and going native, this homeowner could transform a "terrible front" into a beautiful, sustainable yard, and inspire others to do the same.

Commenters were quick to chime in with advice — some suggesting using "natural burlap," instead of synthetic fabric, while others simply commiserated, admitting, "I absolutely hate landscaping fabric."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.