Concerned homeowner shares photos of neighbor's yard following questionable landscaping decision: 'This can't be normal'

Commenters on the original post were quick to point out that this plan was unlikely to work.

A homeowner took to the r/Landscaping subreddit to share a completely baffling gardening decision by their neighbor.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the post, they shared a picture of a plastic tarp covering a yard with a layer of mulch on top. They captioned the photo: "This can't be normal."

There are many downsides to using plastic and mulch in that way. One is the cost. It is not cheap. But even more frustratingly, it doesn't really work. Weeds often manage to get through landscaping fabric, making the mess you were trying to avoid even more complicated. And that mulch is likely to wash away because of the plastic bed it sits on.

It is also bad for the environment. Landscape fabric can rob the soil of essential water and nutrients it needs to support plants and trees. Chemicals from the plastic can seep into the soil. Ultimately, you might end up causing more damage than you ever intended.

One way to avoid the need for such methods is to install a native plant lawn. This transition comes with a wide variety of benefits. First and foremost, it saves homeowners money. A yard full of native plants does not require nearly as much water, which lowers monthly bills. Native plants also don't need costly maintenance.

Native lawns are also excellent for the environment. Besides the conservation of water, they naturally attract pollinators. These are the insects and small birds that keep our ecosystems thriving. And this directly affects humans because pollinators also preserve our food chains. In fact, it is estimated that pollinators are responsible for one out of every three bites of food we take, according to Pollinator Partnership.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

There are many options for those considering a native plant lawn. Clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping are all effective options. Incredibly, even a partial lawn replacement can allow homeowners to reap these benefits.

Commenters on the original post were quick to point out that this plan was unlikely to work.

One said: "They're going to kill that tree. The tree roots will have no way to get water."

Another offered a better solution: "A much better weed control is cardboard. It will slowly break down and will also enrich the soil in the process while keeping weeds away. Plastic will break down terribly and pollute your soil."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.