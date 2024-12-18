  • Home Home

Homeowner receives warnings against common landscaping mistake: 'You've doomed yourself to heartache and backache'

"Throw it all in the recycle bin."

by Sarah Winfrey
Photo Credit: Reddit

Most people who have had any significant interactions with landscaping fabric know what a pain it can be, both to put down and to pull up later. 

One Redditor found a way to secure it that works better than the pins people usually suggest. If you have to use it, they recommend the largest fence staples you can find. It holds better, they say, at least in dry climates with hard soil. They included pictures to prove their point.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

However, other Redditors spoke up to warn them about landscaping fabric in general. One said, "You've doomed yourself to heartache and backache at a later time with this. Remove it now whilst it's in one piece."

Landscaping fabric might seem like a good idea to prevent weeds, at least at first, but it doesn't work in the long term, according to the University of Illinois. After a couple of years, you either have to spend the money to pull out your landscaping and replace it, or you have to deal with weeds anyway.

They also mention that most landscaping fabrics are part plastic, which means they aren't good for the soil or the plants you plant in them, either. 

According to the Kentucky Native Plant Society, though, it's even worse than that. Landscaping fabric compacts the soil and makes it nearly impossible for plants to reseed themselves, both of which are bad for both soil and plants. It's especially bad if you're putting in native plants or a native lawn, because the plants can't go through their natural processes. 

Watch now: How the NBA is making layups in the sustainability game

If you can, you should add more native plants. They result in lower water bills, require less time and money spent on maintenance, and they're good for pollinators, too. Pollinators help protect our food supply, so it's in our best interests to make a place for them in our world. 

Other Redditors also spoke out against landscaping fabric.

One recommended, "Throw it all in the recycle bin. That way you're not digging up shredded landscape fabric pieces and poking yourself with those stupid metal pins in a few years. There's the real tip."

Another added, "Landscaping fabric is terrible for the environment."

