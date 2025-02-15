First-time gardeners seek advice as they struggle with two different options for front-yard makeover: 'Such a pain to deal with a few years down the road'

"Gets stuck in the rake and causes problems every time you do anything."

Gardening might seem simple, but even seasoned gardeners sometimes get stuck on the details. Take mulching, for example — it's a great way to protect soil and suppress weeds, but it can feel a little daunting for first-timers.

One Reddit user planning to re-mulch their front yard with their family was torn between using cardboard and landscape fabric to carry out the process. They wrote "We are first-time gardeners" and noted they only have a day to get things done before asking which material is the better option.

With their lawn sans plants, they said they're considering laying down landscaping fabric, considering it's less tedious than using cardboard.

Mulch decisions: to cardboard or not to cardboard?

If you're a first-time gardener, you might be wondering the same thing. You may even raise an eyebrow at "cardboard" and "mulch" being used in the same sentence (and that's OK!).

Both cardboard and fabric are commonly used as covers for empty garden beds in preparation for the next planting season. They prevent weed growth and help keep the ground moist and healthy. While both can help in blocking sunlight and suppressing weeds, most gardening experts prefer the cardboard "hack" for its eco-friendly nature.

Unlike landscape fabric, cardboard naturally decomposes, enriching the soil with organic matter at the same time. Landscape fabric, while initially effective for a year or two, can break down over time, leading to tears that allow stubborn weeds to grow through — sometimes even in the first year of application. Cardboard is thicker by comparison.

Landscape fabric also degrades over time and often leaves behind plastic waste, which is the last thing anyone wants for their garden.

[Mulch]-needed advice

The consensus in the comments was to choose cardboard over fabric. According to one Redditor, landscape fabric "gets stuck in the rake and causes problems every time you do anything."

Another one agreed, saying that fabric is "such a pain to deal with a few years down the road." Someone also suggested layering mulch (leaves or grass) on top of the cardboard to help with the decomposition process.

Looking for more sustainable options?

Mulching is great for weed control and boosting soil health, especially as long as you don't end up covering the root flare of a tree, but you can take an even bigger step toward sustainability by replacing traditional grass lawns with native plants and other landscaping features that do not require water, also known as xeriscaping.

These eco-friendly alternatives save time and money on lawn maintenance, reduce water bills, and create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators. For more tips, check out this starter's guide to rewilding your yard or switching to a natural lawn.

