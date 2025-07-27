Gardening expert issues stark warning about pitfalls of popular landscaping product: 'Obviously not doing the job'

It's a plague on just about any garden.

Professional gardener Jess (@youcandoitgardening) had some important advice for one homeowner regarding their chosen application of gravel and landscaping fabric.

"You have fabric here and rocks," Jess said, indicating a section of the yard. "They are obviously not doing the job. There are weeds all over this area!"

Instead, Jess recommended that her Boston client dig a trench around the house and fill it with the rock in question. After that, she would plant cinquefoil shrubs, which look great, are native to the area, and enjoy full sun. Then, she would plant catmint and leave the rest to soil and seed.

Other native pollinator-friendly plants Jess suggested were coreopsis, garden phlox, bee balm, butterfly weed, milkweed, obedient plant, balloon flower, asters, goldenrod, coneflower, and black-eyed Susans. The tail end of her video showcased a wide range of native gardens she has worked on.

Landscaping fabric is a plague on just about any garden it is used in. As evidenced by this section of the property, weeds punch through the fabric just fine. In fact, the more plants grow through it, the harder it is to remove, as the fabric becomes tangled in root systems.

Many other experts share Jess's opposition to using landscaping fabric. One highlighted how the fabric disconnects plants from the wider beneficial subsurface ecosystem in an effort to keep weeds out. Another mentioned how the fabric rips over time, polluting the soil with microplastics.

Jess also recommended against stone covering, as it accumulates heat, which can damage anything living on or under the ground. Instead, she suggested natural mulch as a time-delayed fertilizer.

Some TikTok commenters had other native plant options to add to the mix.

"I love Ironweed, Monkey Flower, Cardinal Flower, and Wild indigo . I'll also added some sun loving ferns like Cinnamon Fern," said one community member.

"I just need someone to design it for me," lamented another.

