Gardener met with urgent warnings after trying viral yard fix: 'It doesn't work long term and barely works short term'

Weeds can seem like a never-ending nuisance, and many gardeners turn to landscaping fabric for help. However, it's not the end-all and be-all it's marketed to be. One Redditor discovered the downsides when they reached out to the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit.

"Is landscape fabric that bad?" the original poster asked.

They had just cleared a large section of their yard of weeds, but more were popping up as they waited for the retaining wall to be built.

"Can I just put landscape fabric over the bare areas for the next two seasons and then pull it off when I'm ready to plant?" the OP asked.

While landscaping fabric may seem like the solution, it can cause many headaches. According to GreenPal, it compacts the soil, which needs to be loose to absorb nutrients. So when the gardener is ready to start planting, the soil will not be suitable for the plants.

Landscaping fabric doesn't actually get rid of all the weeds, and the ones that remain are a nightmare to eliminate because they are tangled with the fabric.

Landscaping fabric also contains harmful chemicals such as petroleum, which isn't recommended around plants.

Luckily, there is a more natural way to tackle pesky weeds. The Martha Stewart publication suggested planting several plants that will deter weeds, including lamb's ear, creeping mazus, crimson clover, creeping thyme, and bugleweed.

While dealing with weeds can be a pain, rewilding your yard can be rewarding. It can make your yard more beautiful than a traditional one and save you money. Native plants require less water and fewer pesticides and fertilizers because they have adapted to their environment.

Native plants also attract pollinators such as bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and bats. These animals travel from plant to plant, pollinating them and enabling them to reproduce.

Pollinators are also crucial for food production. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, about 80% of the 1,400 crops grown globally for food and plant-based products require pollination.

Redditors in the r/NativePlantGardening community were quick to come to the gardener's aid.

One warned: "[The landscaping fabric is] going to tear, deteriorate, and become enmeshed in the ground. It doesn't work long term and barely works short term."

Another suggested an alternative to landscaping fabric: "A solid layer of cardboard and a couple inches of mulch will kill just about any grass/weeds under it."

