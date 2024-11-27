Homeowner faces dilemma after attempting to install questionable landscaping tool: 'Should I get rid of that?'

"Are you sure [this] is what you want here? I see a couple of issues."

Creating a garden can be a lot of fun and has many benefits, but some products on the market that are supposed to help just worsen things, as one Redditor found out the hard way.

Redditors in the landscaping community came to the person's aid when they weren't sure how to fix the problem.

The Redditor posted images in the r/landscaping subreddit of the French drain they installed with landscaping fabric over it. You can see it running underground.

The original poster said: "It looks like the water doesn't permeate through the AGFabric." They added, "Should I get rid of that fabric?"

According to a sustainability consultant on Treehugger, landscaping fabric can be problematic if you are growing food in your garden, as the fabric is made with microplastics that break off over time and get into the environment. Microplastic pollution is already a huge problem.

Treehugger also noted the issue that this Redditor is having. The fabric doesn't allow the soil to get the water it needs.

While a French drain's purpose is to avoid damage to the property, soil erosion, and water pollution, according to Michaelangelo's Landscaping, it can also be expensive for upkeep and time-consuming. They also won't work well if they aren't maintained well.

The sustainability consultant on Treehugger suggested using native plants instead, which have adapted to the environment you live in. Rewilding your yard is an excellent option because native plants require less water, fertilizer, and pesticides, so it saves you money and time.

According to Natural Garden Natives, native plants can also help with drainage. Some of these plants are equipped to stabilize wet soil and filter out toxins in the water.

Native plants are also crucial for ecosystems because they provide food for small organisms. Without food for smaller organisms, larger animals will not have food, which can lead to population declines.

In the comments, Redditors had much to say to help with the landscaping mishap.

One user said: "Yes, remove the fabric. It will prevent water from draining, the opposite of what you want."

Another commented: "Are you sure a French drain is what you want here? I see a couple of issues."

