Gardener receives unexpected advice after sharing pictures of backyard project: 'Luckily I asked'

A simple backyard update has turned into an unexpected landscaping lesson for one Reddit user — and a cautionary tale for anyone tempted to roll out landscaping fabric.

In the r/landscaping subreddit, the homeowner explained that they inherited a mulch bed with a rock wall when buying their house, but a new trail installation forced a hasty rebuild of the wall. Dissatisfied with the look, they decided to tackle the project themselves. "I'm doing the rock wall myself by hand. Does it look correct so far? I have no experience with this so I'm not sure how great of a job I'm doing," they wrote. They also wondered whether a tree or shrub could grow between two existing pine trees to restore privacy lost to the new trail.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters zeroed in on a hidden problem in the photos: landscaping fabric under the mulch. "Remove the landscape fabric and add native shade tolerant plants," one Redditor noted.

While it's often marketed as a weed barrier, landscaping fabric can quietly undermine a yard's health in multiple ways. It blocks water from reaching roots and restricts the airflow plants and soil need to thrive. Over time, the soil underneath can compact, stunting root growth and making it harder for plants to absorb nutrients. The barrier also stops organic matter from breaking down and feeding the soil.

The original poster was quick to pivot. "Luckily I asked before the mulch was delivered, so the fabric was easy to remove. Glad to catch that mistake early," they said.

Other tips focused on longer-term solutions that make mulch and constant weeding less necessary. "Plant low ground covering plants like Ice plant, stone crop, phlox, periwinkle, thyme, and so on. Eventually, you won't need mulch, and weeds will largely be crowded out," one commenter suggested.

For a spot like this, filling the gap with shade-tolerant native plants or low ground covers could reduce watering and upkeep while helping the bed fill on its own. Plants that attract pollinators can help support your local ecosystem. Even small swaps like this can make a difference, especially when paired with steps to rewild your yard or upgrade to a natural lawn.

And no landscaping thread would be complete without a mulch PSA. "Just remember — keep the mulch thick, but not on the trunk of the trees. Keep the mulch away from the trees and don't build a 'mulch volcano'. Mulch on the tree encourages pathogens and rot," one user advised.

