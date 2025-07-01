Expert stunned after coming across bizarre landscaping mistake: 'They said they hired a professional'

A controversial Facebook video is making waves online for all the wrong reasons — and sparking a much-needed conversation about lawn care.

In the video, creator Middlesex Tree, LLC pans to a series of trees planted on top of what looks like miniature mud volcanoes.

"How not to plant trees," they say.

And the caption drives the point home: "Where's the root flare? Can the bottoms of those trunks breathe? How long do you expect these poor river birch to last like this?" The creator ends with a cheeky jab — "They said they hired a professional."

The problem? These trees are suffering from what's known as a "mulch volcano," a common but harmful practice where too much mulch is piled high around the base of a tree. Not only is it a waste of time and money — mulch can cost homeowners hundreds of dollars each year — but it can actually suffocate the tree, leading to rot, disease, and early death.

That's a steep price to pay for a landscaping choice that looks tidy but does more harm than good.

Luckily, there are better, more affordable options for your yard — and they're easier to maintain, too. Native plant lawns, for example, require less water, no fertilizers, and way less upkeep than traditional turf grass. Buffalo grass, clover, xeriscaping, and even partial lawn replacements can all make a big impact.

Not only do they lower water bills and cut down on mowing time, but they also provide critical habitat for pollinators, which, in turn, help grow the food we all rely on.

And in case you're worried about resale value, it turns out that eco-friendly yards are increasingly appealing to homebuyers. Saving money, saving bees, and boosting your curb appeal? That's a win-win-win.

Commenters on the Facebook video had plenty to say.

"Looks like they just rolled them in place and buried them," a commenter quipped.

Another joked about an added disadvantage of this setup and said, "I also laugh when people support new transplanted trees with stakes. Trees are meant to sway with the wind makes the roots stronger."

A third summed up the frustration, writing, "The way not to plant anything..... First storm they'd be on the ground. Bad design and execution by landscaper."

