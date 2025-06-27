Gardener reveals potentially harmful mistake many make with outdoor landscaping: 'Wow that's a lot'

TikToker Sophie Ray (@seeds_snacksnsawdust) shared a video of border beds in their front yard covered with landscape fabric and mulch.

"Wow that's a lot," commented one follower.

The video shows a large bed covered with landscape fabric. Sophie commented that the landscape fabric is not only ineffective after a year or so, but it also restricts air and water movement, making the soil less fertile.

Landscape fabric is often used as a convenient, low-maintenance way to control weeds, but it can do more harm than good. It is generally made with plastic, so it is not biodegradable and can release microplastics into the soil. Over time, these microplastics can make their way into the water supply. If food is grown in the garden, microplastics can even contaminate the food.

While landscape fabric suppresses weed growth temporarily, it can make weeding more difficult in the long run if the weeds grow through the fabric.

Landscape fabric can have a negative impact on the health of your garden. It inhibits the movement of water and gases in the soil that help keep the soil healthy and balance the ecosystem.

Home gardeners can use cardboard, paper, straw, or mulch as an alternative to help control weeds. These and other natural options create a healthier and more sustainable garden.

Creating a garden with native plants by rewilding your yard is another effective way to control weeds naturally. Native plants save homeowners time and money since they require less maintenance and fewer resources such as water and fertilizers. They also contribute to a thriving ecosystem that attracts pollinators, which help protect our food supply.

Even a partial lawn replacement with a native plant garden or grass substitute such as clover can offer these benefits to homeowners and the environment.

The TikToker had their work cut out for them in removing the landscape fabric from their yard. Sophie's plan was to remove the mulch on top of the fabric, remove the fabric, and then replace the mulch and add extra.

Followers were sympathetic about the upcoming task and encouraged Sophie's environmentally friendly efforts.

"This looks like a big project," one person commented.

"I know it's going to turn out beautiful can't wait to see the finished product," said another.

