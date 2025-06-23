Gardener issues PSA after learning hard lesson about popular landscaping product: 'I said what I said'

A TikTok gardener just dropped a major PSA about a popular landscaping product and leaves gardeners with a lot of questions.

In a video that's quickly picking up likes on TikTok, Joolyne (@thegardenalchemy) shows viewers what happened after using plastic and landscape fabric in her garden beds. Spoiler: It wasn't pretty.

@thegardenalchemy Landscape fabric and plastic is dog 💩! I said what I said. ♬ original sound - The Garden Alchemy

"Landscape fabric and plastic is dog [poop]. I said what I said," she commented straight up in the caption.

Over time, the plastic she laid down to block weeds didn't hold up. Instead, it started peeling apart in clumps, got gross and sticky, and became a pain to remove.

The same goes for landscape fabric: It shifted and ended up doing more harm than good. And on top of all that? It's not even pretty.

She's not just venting, she's also trying to save others from the same mistake. Instead of plastic or fabric, she recommends using garden-safe sealants to protect raised beds and plain old cardboard as a weed barrier. "Cardboard is controversial," she admits, but it breaks down naturally and won't leave behind a mess.

Her warning is especially relevant for anyone trying to build a more low-maintenance, eco-friendly yard. Landscape fabric might seem like a quick fix, but it doesn't really stop weeds for long and just becomes another mess to deal with.

A better option? Swapping out parts of your lawn for native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping. These natural lawn alternatives require less upkeep, lower your water bill, and create healthier habitats for pollinators that help protect our food supply. I mean, it sounds like a win-win situation if you ask me.

TikTok commenters were quick to agree. One of them wrote, "I agree and wish I hadn't learned the hard way… plus it's ugly!" while another added, "I need to tell this to my mom and mother-in-law!"

Landscape fabric companies won't be happy about this, but bees probably will.

