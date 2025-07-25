Gardener shares honest experience after installing common landscaping mistake in garden: 'I detest [it]'

Many gardeners find themselves in a constant battle against weeds — aggressive, unsightly plants that can damage lawns and other foliage by stealing much needed nutrients.

A frustrated amateur landscaper recently took to TikTok to ask well-known gardener Artful Rodger (@endtable) for advice about using landscape fabric.

In his response to the question, Artful Rodger — whose real name is Rodger Thomas — discussed why he avoids landscape fabric whenever possible.

"… what I found is it just made the weed problem worse," Thomas explained, describing it as more of a headache than a solution. He said the fabric became tangled when he used it, and weeds grew over and around it.

Thomas suggested laying newspaper down as a way to suffocate weeds at the base of your garden, because it's biodegradable and will eventually disintegrate.

And while he acknowledged that the use of chemical herbicides can be effective, he didn't seem to be a fan, advising followers to exercise extreme caution and avoid direct skin exposure.

Ultimately, landscape fabric isn't a worthwhile solution to suppress weeds. It's costly, inefficient as a weed deterrent, prone to catching on landscape features, and it's detrimental to soil health, starving plants of necessary nutrients.

One of the most effective approaches to a weed problem is switching to a native plant lawn, which carries a wide variety of benefits. First and foremost, it saves money and time — native plants do not require nearly as much water as non-native plants, which lowers monthly bills, and expensive maintenance is minimal to non-existent.

However, the environmental benefits go beyond simply saving water. Native plants attract pollinators, insects, and tiny birds that are essential to our ecosystems and our food supply. According to the USDA, pollinator activity facilitates one out of every three bites of food we eat.

Native plants, clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping are just a few approaches for people looking to upgrade their yards to include native foliage. Even a partial lawn replacement enables homeowners to reap substantial benefits.

Many commenters on the original post concurred with Thomas's advice, with one commenting that landscape fabric "is a nightmare to dig through."

"[My] 10-year old landscape fabric is still friendly though. It always waves at me," a fan remarked, joking about its unwanted longevity.

"Yes! I detest fabric," another said. Several approved of Thomas' suggestions for a biodegradable alternative.

"Cardboard, newspaper, and rolls of brown paper work fine," a follower commented.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.