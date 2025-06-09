Gardener issues warning on numerous problems with popular landscaping product: 'It really just doesn't work'

It not only drains your wallet, but it also wastes your time and effort.

An unhappy gardener posted a video explaining why she hates landscaping fabric and plans to banish it from her garden.

TikToker Blue Hour Micro Farm (@bluehourmicrofarm) posted a video in which she pulled up landscape fabric throughout her property. "Never using landscape fabric again," she said.

The clip highlighted a number of problems with the gardening product. She said it becomes one with the ground, leaves microplastics behind, is difficult to remove, and doesn't prevent weeds.

She added: "I'll never use landscape fabric again. It really just doesn't work. It falls apart, and the worst part is the microplastics."

Landscape fabric isn't cheap. It can cost hundreds of dollars to cover a large backyard with it. And it's a waste of money if it falls apart and lets weeds invade your garden. It not only drains your wallet, but it also wastes your time and effort.

These fabrics are terrible for the environment. When they fall apart — which they always do — they scatter microplastics in the soil. Microplastics never break down, so they'll taint your outdoor space forever. This can hinder plant growth.

Using landscape fabric only worsens soil pollution, accelerating the problems of the changing climate and making Earth less healthy for everyone. Instead, Blue Hour Micro Farm recommends using cardboard or a thick tarp. She uses mulch leaves, which is a wonderfully eco-friendly alternative.

Ditching the plastic and opting for leaves creates a healthy, natural ecosystem. It makes it easier to curate a flourishing garden full of native plants, which make pollinators happy. And pollinators are essential to protecting the human food supply and safeguarding food security.

Commenters shared the creator's distaste for landscape fabric.

"It suckssss. And every property I buy has it to dig up," one person said.

Someone else shared that they also love using mulched leaves, writing, "My favorite method for mulching my pathways and suppressing weeds is to use mulched leaves!"

