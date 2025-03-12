  • Home Home

Homeowner sparks debate after questioning landscaping advice received from professional: 'No one knows everything'

by Claire Huber
"Can it hurt the tree?"

When a homeowner prepared to mulch the yard at their pre-owned home, they discovered landscape fabric surrounding a 150-year-old water oak. A conversation with an arborist led 

the home landscaper to question whether everything a professional says is true. 

They took to the Reddit thread r/arborists to ask for advice from arborists and non-professional gardeners.

"This ground around this big beautiful tree and a large portion of the surrounding yard, are covered with landscaping fabric," the Redditor said in their post. "Can it hurt the tree? Does the plastic effect the soil?"

A certified arborist and forester told the homeowner the plastic fabric was fine to stay in the yard, but the homeowner's dedication to their lawn and the gorgeous tree that stands there made them stop and think. 

The homeowner's gut instinct to seek more opinions online was well-founded, as landscape fabric harms plants. While it can control erosion and deter weeds, landscape fabric is not a permanent solution.

Landscape fabric only lasts a few years, meaning homeowners must replace the tarp on a cycle. In fact, the Reddit poster estimated the fabric had been put in between three and four years ago. Either way they decide to go, the homeowner would have to remove the fabric. If they were to replace it, it would only be a waste of money on a laborious project

To avoid taxing lawn work, the best option would be to remove the tarp and plant wild, native plants. Introducing wild grasses and flowers into a gardening space instead of laying landscape fabric not only saves consumers time and money but also benefits the environment. 

Microplastics can be released into the soil, which is damaging to the ecosystem and, consequently, to people. Landscape fabric negatively impacts soil by preventing organic materials from deteriorating and trapping earthworms so they cannot loosen the soil. Plants cannot flourish in these conditions. 

"Even the fabric type labeled 'breathable' or water permeable plugs in a couple years and is no different from plastic film after that," a passionate person commented

The same commenter noted about the certified arborist, "No one knows everything."

