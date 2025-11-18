Homeowner warned after sharing photo of landscaping struggles: 'Going to cause you a lot of problems'

Most homeowners are committed to having the best-looking lawns possible. However, with so many different methods for landscaping, it is easy to make mistakes that could have far-reaching negative consequences.

It's no surprise when people turn to the internet looking for advice. One poster took to the subreddit r/Tree to ask a question about their yard.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They shared a picture of a lawn covered by landscape fabric. The poster went on to explain that the trees surrounding the fabric seem to be significantly shedding and that their branches are brittle.

"I'm guessing their roots miss the water that was going to the lawn," they explain.

Landscaping fabric often creates more problems than it prevents. It compacts the soil, making it hard for water, air, and important nutrients to travel freely. Weeds will manage to get up through the fabric, and those will become even harder to remove. Most landscape fabrics also contain harmful chemicals that can further damage the soil, harming future plant life.

Many gardeners looking for an alternative to traditional landscaping are turning to natural lawns. Natural plants come with a wide variety of benefits — both economic and environmental.

First and foremost, natural lawns save you tons of time and money. They don't require nearly as much expensive or extensive maintenance as regular monoculture lawns. They also require much less water, saving you money on your monthly bills.

They are also a boon for the environment. Natural lawns attract pollinators, which are the small birds and insects that keep ecosystems thriving. In fact, according to the Pollinator Partnership, it is estimated that pollinators are responsible for one out of every three bites of food we eat.

There are many options for those who are looking to install natural plants in place of their lawns. Clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping are some great alternatives. Even a partial lawn replacement comes with these amazing benefits.

Commenters on the original post were quick to point out that landscape fabric was a mistake.

One said, "Landscaping fabric … [is] going to cause you a lot of problems down the road."

Another added, "Yes, I would be removing this and … going with a nice native plant garden/wildflower patch here."

