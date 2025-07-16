Gardener met with warnings after using problematic landscaping product: 'I'd remove it'

Landscape fabric is touted as a way to keep weeds out of your garden, but it often causes more issues than it solves.

A post on the "r/vegetablegardening" subreddit has gained traction after a Redditor sought online advice.

The post explained how the amateur gardener had several healthy raised beds lined with cardboard in which to grow crops. They added a new bed and explained, "[I] thought I was being clever by adding landscape fabric. Obviously that was a bad idea."

Deciding to use the landscape fabric impacted the crops growing there, as the material blocked the roots, causing them to die. The Redditor asked for guidance on any plants with shallow root systems that could grow despite the fabric or any plants with roots hardy enough to break through the fabric.

Sounding desperate, they questioned, "Am I just screwed?"

Landscape fabric is often made with a polyester material used to manage the growth of weeds by prohibiting exposure to sunlight. Though it might seem like a simple way to keep your garden weed-free, it actually can cause a whole host of problems for your yard.

First, accessing the weeds to remove them becomes much more difficult when the soil is suffocated by a layer of plastic. Additionally, landscape fabric doesn't break down organically and sheds microplastics into the soil.

If you're looking to create a healthy lawn, it's best to avoid using landscape material and opt for cardboard or mulch instead.

Another way to create a thriving garden is to fill your yard with native plants, which can save time and money on maintenance while conserving water and reducing water bills. These plants can also provide a better environment for bees and other pollinators to thrive.

If you are trying to rejuvenate your yard, rewilding might seem like a daunting task, but it can be quite simple and will save you money in the long run. Swapping a conventional turf lawn for clover or buffalo grass can also do your yard, your wallet, and the ecosystem a world of good.

One Reddit user chimed in and said, "If it's plastic, it's just gonna degrade over time (couple of years) and leave tiny bits of plastic in your soil. Nobody wants that. I'd remove it."

Another person agreed, adding, "It's only 8 inches deep, and nothing is planted there? Dig it up."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.