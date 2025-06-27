Gardening expert begs beginners to stop buying terribly ineffective product: 'Somebody had to say it'

A garden coach is sparking conversation online after sharing a hot take that might save beginners time, money, and a lot of backyard frustration.

In a TikTok video from Hygge Haven (@hygge.haven), the creator warns viewers to "stop using landscape fabric" — a product often sold as a simple solution for weed control. She shares some downsides of using the product, including its negative effects on soil.

Her main message? Landscape fabric doesn't always do what it promises, and it can even make things worse. Instead of permanently blocking weeds, it often gets overtaken by them, especially once organic matter starts to build up on top.

"Now you're pulling up weeds and yanking up the fabric with it. Now you just have bits and pieces of fabric on the bottom layers of your soil," she explains.

Garden stores often market landscape fabric as a quick fix for pesky weeds. While it can be effective at first, over time, it can do more harm than good. Landscaping fabric can trap moisture, suffocate soil, and make garden maintenance even more difficult.

Thankfully, there are better options. Native plant lawns, clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping offer more eco-friendly, low-maintenance solutions.

They can reduce watering needs, lower long-term costs, and even create healthier ecosystems for pollinators. Even replacing just a section of traditional turf can make a noticeable difference.

As more people turn to responsible gardening, this video is a timely reminder that not all "quick fixes" are worth the hype.

In the video's comment section, users were quick to agree, with one saying, "Thank you, somebody had to say it!"

Another shared their experience: "Our previous homeowners use[d] landscape fabric and it was full of weeds. I removed it from my garden bed last spring and just dealt with the weeding. This year, I'm trying straw as a ground cover."

As more people look for ways to rewild their yard and garden with less waste and fewer chemicals, skipping landscape fabric might be the first step toward a greener garden.

Other helpful tips for upgrading to a natural lawn include choosing drought-tolerant plants and using organic mulch.

