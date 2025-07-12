Homeowner met with warnings after sharing problematic plans for landscaping project: 'Never needed'

"I think you've been given an opportunity to create something really fine."

Dealing with a yard that hasn't been well-maintained can be frustrating, whether you're experienced in landscaping or it's your first time.

One Redditor posted photos of their yard, which was small, mostly shaded, and largely covered in weeds.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"My yard is a disaster area," they said. "Should I attempt grass or just cover everything with landscape fabric?"

Unfortunately, landscape fabric isn't what this yard, or any yard, needs. It largely doesn't work, or doesn't work for more than a few years, according to the University of Illinois.

Thus, it represents wasted money. It also isn't great for the environment, damaging both soil and the plants that are trying to grow in it, per a study in the journal Soil and Tillage Research.

Instead of paying a lot to lay down landscape fabric that will only hurt the soil, this Redditor could rewild their yard. This means that they invest in native plants that will thrive in the circumstances their yard offers.

Once these are planted, they are more likely to grow and bloom than other plants are because they are designed for this particular landscape. They will also do so without needing as much water, fertilization, or other care, which lowers landscaping costs.

Wild yards are great for local wildlife, too, including pollinators that support the well-being of the whole planet. These creatures are key protectors of biodiversity and the human food supply.

If a wild yard isn't a good option, options like clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping are all better for homeowners and for the planet than landscape fabric and traditional green grass.

Other Redditors jumped in to tell the original poster that they didn't need landscape fabric.

"Landscape fabric is never needed, it will kill the ecosystem you have and create unnecessary issues in the future," one said.

"I think you've been given an opportunity to create something really fine," someone else added.

Another person summed up the comments when they said, "Lots of potential here!"

