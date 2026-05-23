'Why do contractors keep trying to talk me out of a mini-split?': Landlord starts debate over his plan for tenants' HVAC

"It really just seems like they just want to sell me on a more expensive system."

A landlord sparked a heated online debate after sharing that local contractors were discouraging them from upgrading their rental property with a mini-split heating and cooling system.

The landlord searched for advice in the r/HVACAdvice community on Reddit, curious as to why industry professionals seemed to discourage the use of mini-splits.

"Why do contractors keep trying to talk me out of a mini-split system?" the landlord inquired.

They explained that their property's central heat pump failed, and while the furnace was still operational, they thought a hybrid mini-split could increase efficiency and reduce utility costs for their tenants.





Upgrading your HVAC system from an outdated unit to a modern heat pump is one of the best ways to reduce utility bills, but it's important to work with vetted installers to ensure you're getting the most efficient system for your home and budget.

If you're looking to upgrade your heating and cooling system, check out EnergySage's heat pump marketplace. It can help you lower your energy bills by comparing efficient HVAC options from trusted local installers.

Mini-splits are designed to be installed in specific rooms or zones. In this poster's case, since all living areas are on the first floor, the landlord thought it would be sufficient to implement a mini-split, using the furnace as a backup for additional zones.

The original poster said they had three companies inspect the property, and each one claimed mini-splits wouldn't work there. According to the post, several contractors even refused to provide a quote for the heating and cooling upgrade they were hoping to install.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

"It really just seems like they just want to sell me on a more expensive system," the original poster said.

While some users in the comment section offered helpful, clarifying advice, one person had harsher words for the OP.

"3 companies came out and told you that your central duct system is better than a minisplit and you ignore them because…. Why?" they said. "Mini splits are only good for supplemental heat/AC or in cases where you can't run ductwork."

While a mini-split system might not have been the right fit in this case, or at least not without multiple units, every home is different. Before signing any contracts, homeowners should take time to understand which heating and cooling options make the most sense for their home, needs, and budget.

To learn more about ultra-efficient heating and cooling units, check out EnergySage's heat pump marketplace.

If you're looking for an HVAC upgrade but are concerned about upfront costs, Palmetto offers $0-down HVAC leases that can lower your energy costs by up to 50%.

Palmetto HVAC plans start from as low as $99 a month and include 12 years of free maintenance.

Homeowners can also pair solar panels with modern HVAC systems to push their utility bills even lower. EnergySage makes it easy to compare solar options and find the best installer for your home and budget, with some homeowners saving up to $10,000 on installation costs.

Homeowners seeking a more targeted heating and cooling option should check out the Merino Mono.

The Merino Mono mini system offers room-by-room heating and cooling at a fraction of the price of a whole-home system, and it can be installed in under an hour.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.