Lake County dog shelter relocates most dogs amid HVAC issues and triple-digit heat

The disruption could also affect pet owners trying to reclaim an animal.

HVAC problems at a dog shelter in Ohio prompted the facility to relocate many of its dogs before Fourth of July weekend as summer temperatures soared.

What happened?

As heat intensified across the country, the Lake County Dog Shelter said in a Facebook post that most of its dogs were sent elsewhere.

In the update, the group wrote: "The onsite County staff… made the proactive decision to relocate the majority of the dogs to our partner agencies in which we are extremely grateful. Kennel staff continues to monitor the situation."

In late June, the shelter said it was told the building's HVAC system was having issues, per News5 Cleveland. Replacement parts were ordered right away, and employees used portable fans and air-conditioning units in the meantime.

But heading into the holiday weekend, the higher temperatures had made those stopgap cooling efforts insufficient for most of the dogs. The shelter said moving the animals to partner agencies was the safest choice until repair work could start.

The disruption was also expected to affect pet owners trying to reclaim an animal. The shelter asked dog owners to call before visiting, because their dog may now be staying at another location.

Extreme heat can be especially dangerous for animals, particularly in enclosed spaces where airflow and temperature control are limited. Dogs can overheat quickly, and shelter conditions can become even more stressful when cooling systems fail.

According to the ASPCA, it's critical that pet owners know and recognize the signs of heat stress in their dogs. These include "excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, stupor, or even collapse."

ASPCA added that "Symptoms can also include seizures, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting along with an elevated body temperature of over 104 degrees."

Beyond knowing these symptoms, the animal advocacy group added that taking your dog in for a summer check-up and trimming your dog's longer hair can also be excellent strategies for keeping pooches cool.

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