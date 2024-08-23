Woman shares ingenious tip to make use of your empty glass bottles: 'This should be normalized'

"I paid $3 for this kombucha, so it's like … I might as well keep the rest of the bottle."

Have you ever finished a refreshing bottle of kombucha and tossed it in the recycling bin without a second thought? Think again.

A clever TikToker has sparked a conversation about reusing these sturdy glass bottles, potentially saving you money and helping the planet in one fell swoop.

The scoop

TikTok user GlamGuruGina (@glamgurugina) shared a simple yet brilliant idea: repurposing kombucha bottles as reusable containers.

Here's how it works: After you enjoy your kombucha, remove the plastic label and wash the bottle thoroughly (it's dishwasher-safe). Then, voilà — you now have a durable glass bottle with a reusable top.

"I hate to be a hoarder, but ... I paid $3 for this kombucha, so it's like ... I might as well keep the rest of the bottle," GlamGuruGina explains in her video. "We waste stuff like this all the time!"

How it's helping

This hack is a win-win for your wallet and the environment. By reusing kombucha bottles, you can save money on purchasing separate reusable containers, which often cost $10–20 each. Over time, these savings add up.

Moreover, this simple act of reuse helps reduce the demand for new glass and plastic production and keeps perfectly good containers out of the waste stream. While glass is recyclable, the process still requires energy.

By reusing these bottles, we're conserving resources and reducing the strain on recycling facilities. This, in turn, helps prevent waste from ending up in landfills or polluting our oceans.

What everyone's saying

The response to this hack has been overwhelmingly positive, with many viewers excited to try it themselves.

One commenter emphasized the importance of reuse: "Reduce, REUSE, recycle."

Others pointed out the added value of glass containers: "Wait till you start buying things based on the bottle. The extra couple $ for the glass one feels worth it."

Some users even called for wider adoption of this practice: "This should be normalized already bc glass is the least recycled and most difficult to [recycle]. So yes please! Thank you!"

This kombucha bottle hack is a perfect example of how small changes in our daily habits can make a big difference.

So, the next time you finish a bottle of kombucha, consider giving it a new life as a reusable container. You might be surprised at how quickly these small actions add up to create a more sustainable lifestyle.

Remember, building a cleaner future is like assembling a Lego set without instructions. Each block — or, in this case, each reused bottle — is a choice you make that contributes to a healthier planet.

