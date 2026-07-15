After a weeklong outage, one Kohler owner says spare oil and hard-to-get parts matter

"All of my neighbors with generators were on constant rotation with checking/adding oil."

A weeklong blackout can quickly turn a backup generator from a convenience into the most important machine on a property. One Kohler owner's post about building a spare-parts kit highlights a concept many homeowners may not grasp until an emergency hits: Fuel alone is not enough.

Following a week-long outage, a Reddit user asked other Kohler owners which repairs they had run into, which replacement parts are hardest to get quickly, and whether anyone had a service manual. He is on a mission to increase the reliability of his generator.

What happened?

The owner said they already had spare oil and filters, but wanted guidance on the Kohler components most likely to fail. He was especially worried about any "show stopper" parts that can be difficult to source on short notice. As they put it, "I would like to build a spare parts kit for my new generator."

That question came after a prolonged outage highlighted the demands of nonstop operation. "We had a week long power outage and all of my neighbors with generators were on constant rotation with checking/adding oil," the Redditor wrote.

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They also said their unit held up favorably with newer, larger systems nearby: "I had a 14kw Kohler that ran better than all of the newer models my neighbors had (including a big 40kw Cummins!)."

If you're looking for a backup system, going solar is also one of the best ways to save money on home energy costs while reducing dependence on fuel and the need for heavy maintenance during outages. Homeowners who want to explore that option can use EnergySage's free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

Why does it matter?

A generator missing a key fuse, sensor, relay, or filter can become useless at the exact moment it is needed most, especially if local suppliers are sold out after a major storm.

A spare-parts kit can be a practical way to keep your electronics running even when the spare parts store is sold out.

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A parts kit can also save money, preventing even one emergency service call, avoiding spoiled food in a refrigerator or freezer, or catching a lubrication issue before it damages an engine can save thousands of dollars.

What can I do?

If you rely on a generator, experts and experienced owners generally recommend keeping a written maintenance schedule, extra oil, oil and air filters, spark plugs, fuses, and any model-specific parts known to be slow to ship. It can also help to keep digital and printed copies of the owner's and service manuals, along with exact part numbers.

For households thinking longer-term, solar paired with storage can reduce both outage-related stress and utility bills. EnergySage's solar map shows the average cost of a home solar panel system in your state, as well as solar incentives available.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup can make it even more reliable. It can also keep critical appliances running without the noise, fumes, and fuel logistics that come with generators. Homeowners can explore EnergySage's free tools for information about home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates. The average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations.

As the Redditor wrote: "Generators are only great if they are working."

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