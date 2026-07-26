Kohler generator flashed a shutdown warning during a routine check before techs found a loose wire

"This is a very uncommon problem, I have seen most everything and never seen this."

A brand-new standby generator is supposed to offer peace of mind.

Instead, one homeowner was left staring at a shutdown code after a routine weekly self-test.

What happened?

In a Reddit post, a homeowner said a recently installed Kohler RCA 20 reported a blinking Off light and a "Low Crank Vlt Shutdown" fault during its scheduled weekly check.

"I'm leery of fluke situations on a brand new unit," the poster wrote.

Although the battery showed fully charged before and after a technician's visit, the appointment did not fully explain the problem.

The tech reset the generator and ran it through another test, and that follow-up went smoothly.

One simple cause appeared less likely because, according to the technician, the breaker used to charge the battery had not tripped.

Still, the unit's logs showed the battery voltage dropping too low about 17 minutes into the weekly test.

In the replies, several users focused on the installation rather than a random fluke.

One user wrote, "Given that this is a new installation I would suspect a loose connection that loses power from vibration."

Another added, "This is a very uncommon problem, I have seen most everything and never seen this."

Why does it matter?

Standby generators are meant to start reliably during outages, and weekly self-tests are designed to catch problems early.

A working generator can help prevent spoiled groceries, hotel stays, sump pump failures, or cold-weather plumbing damage during a blackout.

That can be especially relevant in homes that depend heavily on electric systems, including refrigeration, internet service, medical equipment, and newer all-electric appliances.

What's being done?

Advice in the thread centered on checking hardware and wiring instead of brushing the shutdown off as bad luck.

Commenters pointed to the battery terminals, engine ground, wiring plugs, and the charging circuit.

Others suggested additional troubleshooting.

One commenter put it this way: "If all connections are good and the battery tests fine I'd almost wager the integrated battery charger (controller) itself is acting up."

Another suggested running another test.

The homeowner later returned with an update: "They were out and did indeed find a loose wire connected to the giant red external shutoff button in back. Also replaced the battery."

The homeowner added, "You may be asking yourself — did they really find a loose wire or did they just say they found a loose wire? And that is fair."

Still, after the repair, they added, "We'll see how the future weekly tests go, but I'm satisfied for now."

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