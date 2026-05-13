Internet providers rarely mention these low-income plans that can cut bills to $15 a month

It might be worth checking what's actually available where you live.

Internet access is one of those basic expenses that can quietly take a big bite out of a monthly budget, especially once an introductory rate runs out.

But one Reddit user recently pointed out that many major providers offer low-income internet plans that can lower that cost significantly, in some cases to around $15 a month.

For households already trying to cover rent, groceries, and other essentials, that kind of discount can go a long way.

In the post on Reddit's r/Frugal forum, a user shared a simple reminder for anyone having trouble keeping up with broadband costs: "Providers don't usually advertise these so you have to know to ask."

According to the Reddit post, there are at least seven low-income internet options from major carriers.

These include Xfinity Internet Essentials at $14.95 per month for 75 Mbps, Xfinity Internet Essentials Plus at $29.95 per month for 100 Mbps, Spectrum Internet Assist at $25 per month for 30 Mbps, AT&T Access under $30 per month for 10-100 Mbps, Cox Connect2Compete at $9.95 per month for 100 Mbps, Optimum Advantage Internet at $15 per month for 50 Mbps, and Verizon Forward at discounted rates for SNAP households.

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The poster suggested that "it's worth checking what's actually available where you live before assuming you're stuck with one provider or don't qualify. Even if none of these apply to you, most providers quietly raise your bill after the first year, but you can call the retention department and mention that you're looking at other options and get back to intro pricing."

Another commenter added, "Xfinity Now Internet doesn't have any income requirements and costs $30/mo so even if you're a high earner you can still get cheap internet."

Of course, requirements vary by provider, and some do include eligibility requirements like participation in programs like SNAP, Medicaid, SSI, Head Start, or the National School Lunch Program.

But no matter what, rather than assuming your current bill is set in stone, check whether your provider offers a low-income plan and ask about it directly. If it doesn't, it may be worth seeing whether another company serving your area does.

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