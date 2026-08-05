Couple spots family dump kitten from SUV before it vanishes into bushes

"It was terrified and kept retreating deeper into the shrubbery."

In Florida, a resident was stunned after seeing a family toss a kitten from the window of an SUV onto the road.

What happened?

In a letter quoted by Ocala-News, Ocala resident Yaira Linnette said she saw "people in a new, red, 4-door SUV with dark-tinted windows" throw a black kitten from a window near a local supermarket.

Although she said the kitten survived the fall, it ran straight for cover. Linnette explained she and her husband attempted to find the cat in the bushes but had no success.

"My husband and I tried to rescue it, but it was terrified and kept retreating deeper into the shrubbery," she wrote.

Why does it matter?

If people do not have the time or resources to take care of a pet, it should never be abandoned on the side of the road. Young kittens are especially vulnerable to traffic, dehydration, predators, disease, and exposure, and the trauma of being dumped can make them much harder to approach safely.

Local animal shelters and care facilities are built to rehome and rehabilitate abandoned animals. If an animal is brought to professional care instead of left on the roadside, they can have a real shot of living a happy life in a new forever home.

Although in this case, Linnette attempted to find the kitten, it is generally best to call professional help when dealing with an abandoned animal.

What can I do?

If you encounter a frightened abandoned animal, avoid chasing it into traffic or farther into an unsafe area. Instead, keep a safe distance, note the exact location, and contact local animal services, law enforcement, or nearby rescue groups that may have the training and equipment to trap the animal safely.

People who can no longer care for a pet have safer options than abandonment. Contacting a shelter, rescue organization, veterinarian, or community rehoming network can give an animal a chance at safety. Sharing verified information with local rescuers may also improve the chances that a frightened animal is found before it wanders into greater danger.

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