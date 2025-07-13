Home cook sparks debate after sharing options for kitchen appliance upgrade: 'It's stellar'

A recent Reddit post has inspired discussion and debate about induction cooktops and the variety available on the stove market.

On the r/InductionCooking subreddit, a user wrote: "Has anyone been able to try the new cooktops from kitchenaid yet? I am building a house and planning on induction but I haven't seen any reviews yet of the new tops. … Was looking at Bosch and GE profile as well. 36" sizes."

This new model of induction cooktops from KitchenAid distinguishes itself with several distinct features, including Temp Cook Induction Technology (lets the user set a specific temperature between 120 degrees and 400 degrees), Smart Presets (sets and holds an ideal temperature for various recipes/cooking methods and alerts the user when it's time to add ingredients), and Even-Heat Zones (ensuring that food cooks the same no matter where on the stove it is). It costs $2,199 and is currently available to ship throughout the U.S.

No matter which cooktop you're interested in buying, it's clear that induction cooking is the future.

Although they aren't everywhere just yet and can't yet match the prices of a classic gas-powered stove, induction cooktops have a lot of advantages. They're safer than gas stoves, heat quicker, and are much more eco-friendly.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, "induction appliances are up to three times more efficient than gas stoves and up to 10% more efficient than conventional smooth top electric ranges. This improved efficiency performance can result in lower energy costs as well as lower rates of air pollution associated with energy generation."

Commenters mostly zeroed in on one specific recommendation: the Bosch 36".

"Just get the Bosch benchmark. It's stellar," one user wrote.

"I got the Bosch 36" in 2010, so probably one of the earliest induction cooktops," another response read. "It still works perfectly."

