Home cook shares stunning before-and-after images of kitchen transformed with next-gen appliances: 'Very happy with the change'

"This is so exciting to find out!"

A homeowner took to Reddit to share pictures of their revamped and remodeled kitchen, featuring some incredible next-gen electric appliances.

Posting in the r/kitchenremodel subreddit, the user shared before-and-after pictures of their kitchen and the incredible new countertops and appliances in it.

Photo Credit: Reddit

One commenter asked about making the switch to an induction stovetop, and the poster had nothing but good things to say about the move.

"I've only had it a few days, and I've cooked for decades on gas, so it is a big change for me," they said. "But so far I am very happy with it and can understand the advantages — the temperature control is very precise and quick, so I can go from a hard sear on a steak to lowering it quickly to finish the steak. Also boils water very fast."

They added, "It is superior to gas or electric for very low simmering with no concerns of burning the bottom. Cleanup is also very easy to just wipe it down."

There was a minor downside to the upgrade, though. "I do have to replace my sauce pans, which are 40-year-old Revere Ware copper bottom, but it was time for an upgrade for those anyway," they said, noting their cookware's lack of compatibility with an induction stove, which works via magnets.

But even with that problem, the new tech got the thumbs up, with the original poster saying they were "very happy with the change" and had "no regrets."

Induction cooking is the future of kitchen technology. It's more consistent than electric coil cooking in terms of heat distribution and heats much faster, and it is far safer than using a gas stove.

Gas stoves can harm the environment, pumping out methane even when turned off, and can be a significant health hazard in your home as a result.

Induction, by contrast, uses electricity and resistance to heat the pans, meaning no open flames in the kitchen.

While it can be pricey, plug-in induction burners can cost as little as $50. On top of that, you can save up to $840 on the installation of an induction stovetop through the Inflation Reduction Act, but you'd better act quickly.

President Donald Trump has expressed a desire to repeal the IRA, though doing so would require an act of Congress.

Commenters were thrilled to learn about the induction stove.

"Wow this is so exciting to find out!" said one. "It makes things sooo much easier when house shopping. My ultimate deal breaker was always electric range, I insist on gas for cooking. (Just my personal preference, commenters) but I am stubborn about it lol. But now I feel like we have options. I might even get a countertop model to try it out."

