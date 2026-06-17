Owners told to cut the cord after nearly 18,000 coffeemakers are recalled over burns

The blockage may cause a sudden release of hot liquid or steam during use.

A routine morning cup of coffee could pose an unexpected safety risk for some after a popular single-serve coffeemaker was linked to reports of hot liquid and steam suddenly erupting from the machine.

What happened?

According to Daily Voice, about 17,600 Kidisle hot and iced coffee machines are being recalled after federal safety regulators warned that a clogging issue can cause pressure to build inside the appliance.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the blockage may cause a sudden release of hot liquid or steam during use, posing a burn hazard.

The organization has received at least 107 reports involving the recalled machines. Among those incidents were 27 reported injuries, including burns severe enough to require medical attention.

The affected coffeemakers are single-serve models sold in black, white, and gray. They measure about 11 inches tall and 6 inches wide and include a detachable 50-ounce water reservoir.

Consumers can identify the recalled product by checking for model number KC101B on a label located on the bottom of the machine.

The coffeemakers were sold online through Amazon, Walmart, and eBay for approximately $49 between June 2024 and April 2026.

Why does it matter?

Burns from hot liquids and steam can cause painful injuries and, in some cases, require professional medical treatment.

Product recalls help alert consumers to potential hazards and prevent additional injuries from occurring.

Acting quickly when a recall is announced can reduce the risk of harm and ensure dangerous products are removed from use.

What can I do?

Anyone who owns a Kidisle coffeemaker should stop using it immediately and check the bottom of the machine to determine whether it carries model number KC101B.

Kidisle is offering affected customers a full refund.

To receive it, consumers must first disable the appliance by cutting its power cord, writing "Recalled" on the machine with a permanent marker, and sending the company a photo showing that the product has been rendered unusable.

These steps are intended to ensure the recalled coffeemakers are permanently removed from circulation rather than donated, resold, or passed on to another user.

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