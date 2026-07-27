Kesha tries sweet-talking a raccoon out of her house, then surrenders: 'Well, just move in'

Wildlife encounters like this can become risky quickly for both people and animals.

A raccoon was recently recorded peering through an open window at the home of singer-songwriter Kesha, who almost seemed to be enjoying the standoff.

What happened?

During her Freedom Tour, the 39-year-old singer behind the song "TiK ToK" posted Instagram Stories on Monday, July 21, documenting the scene, according to People.

In the clips, a raccoon lingered at an open window as if deciding whether to come inside, while Kesha tried to gently persuade it to leave before realizing she might not win.

Kesha trying to scare this raccoon away is making me ctfu 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2xiFmkOJEc — KE$HA CRAVE (@cravekeshaa) July 21, 2026

Her first video was narrated in a calm, almost apologetic voice, with Kesha telling the animal, "No raccoons in the house." She kept repeating "go" and "get away," even while seeming charmed by the unexpected guest.

Once the raccoon started making its way indoors, the exchange became more urgent. Kesha called out, "No! Get out of the house!" and then shut the door, effectively giving up on the confrontation, saying "I guess you win" and then "Well, just f*cking move in."

Why does it matter?

Wildlife encounters like this can become risky quickly for both people and animals. Raccoons are highly adaptable and often thrive in neighborhoods because human spaces provide food, water, and shelter, from overflowing trash bins and pet food to easy access points around homes.

What can I do?

Many wildlife run-ins are preventable. Experts generally recommend removing easy food sources, securing garbage cans, bringing pet food indoors, and checking windows, screens, attics, and crawl spaces for entry points.

If an animal does get inside or too close for comfort, the safest move is usually to stay calm, give it an exit route, and avoid cornering it. Trying to touch, feed, or chase wildlife can make the situation more dangerous for everyone involved.

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