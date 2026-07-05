Kentucky homestead bursts with volunteer zinnias, 12-foot sunflowers, and grape-laden vines

"They just seem so much more resilient than the plants I try and baby along."

A late-June garden tour from a Kentucky homestead is giving plant lovers plenty to admire, from volunteer zinnias in a range of colors to towering sunflowers and trellises heavy with grapes.

The video captures the kind of backyard abundance many gardeners dream about: a space that is productive, a little chaotic, and full of surprises.

What happened?

Heather of Sage and Stone Homestead recently posted a YouTube walk-through of her garden and orchard, showing viewers what was growing well in early summer at her Zone 7 home in Herndon, Kentucky.

Some of the most striking parts of the tour were self-seeded surprises rather than planned plantings. She highlighted volunteer zinnias in colors including white, fuchsia, antique pink, and green, along with sunflowers about 12 feet tall and volunteer birdhouse gourds sprawling over a trellis.

"I didn't plant any of these," she said of the flowers, adding, "It is bringing me so much joy."

In other parts of the garden, newer pumpkin plantings were finally doing well after earlier setbacks, blackberries were ready for picking, melons were flowering, and the grape vines were crowded with fruit.

Heather summed up the abundance in her garden: "This vine is slam-packed full of grapes."

Why does it matter?

Volunteer plants, which sprout on their own from old seed, can save money, reduce waste, and sometimes turn out to be more resilient than carefully planned crops.

Heather's garden also included tomatoes, herbs, elderberries, pumpkins, blackberries, asparagus, pears, apples, and grapes, showing how a mixed garden can stagger harvests over time.

Pollinator-friendly flowers such as zinnias, bee balm, echinacea, and sunflowers can support bees and butterflies while also helping food production succeed.

Heather also gave a realistic look at the less glamorous side of gardening, including disease concerns, pruning decisions, and pest pressure from Japanese beetles.

What are people saying?

Viewers were especially enthusiastic about the beauty in the chaos of the space.

One commenter wrote, "I love chaos gardens and volunteer plants. They just seem so much more resilient than the plants I try and baby along. Lol."

Another said, "Love love love voluneteers!!!!" and added, "I love the parts of your garden that are chaotic, it makes my heart so happy, truly!!!!"

A third commenter offered a practical orchard tip, writing, "You can put tree guards, tree tubes, or trunk protectors around the trunks of young trees to prevent what has been happening in your orchard."

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