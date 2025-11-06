New homebuyer wary of concerning rules from HOA 'Karens': 'I'm concerned'

As a renter was planning to make the shift to homeownership, they turned to Reddit for advice on how to unearth charging capabilities for their electric vehicle.

"I currently have a garage at my rented condo and it works great to L1 my i3. However I'm about to start my house (condo) hunt and I'm concerned about finding places that will allow me to charge," they explained on the subreddit r/electricvehicles. "My car only gets around 80 miles of range so I NEED to plug in nightly."

The EV owner and potential homeowner lives in Arizona, and they voiced concerns about HOAs in the area being "Karens" about charging EVs in a carport.

"If you have a car port or garage, you should be able to get a L2 charger installed (most can be installed outside)," a commenter explained. "Check your HOA's bylaws (your realtor can get this for you) for any language about 1) EV charging, and 2) Making changes not visible from the street."

EVs are becoming increasingly popular due to their cost-effective and environmentally-friendly perks. In fact, a recent study found that EV charging costs roughly one-half to one-third the cost of buying gas for traditional combustion engines.

For EV owners looking to buy a home, savings can be compounded by installing solar panels to help power the charger, which can bring energy costs down to $0. When looking to save on solar installations, EnergySage has a free service to find local installers and even save up to $10,000 on installation.

Beyond the savings, the Environmental Protection Agency notes that the environmental impact of EVs is much lower than that of a traditional car. Even taking into consideration the impact of lithium mining, which extracts 30 million tons annually, the number pales in comparison to the 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels unearthed and burned annually.

EV charging is also becoming more common thanks to many states enacting "right to charge" laws that mandate that buyers can install charging stations at home.

While Arizona has yet to pass such a law, one commenter made an important point depending on where in the state the original poster lives.

"The state doesn't have a 'Right to Charge' law, but several cities in AZ are passing ordinances and/or changing building codes to encourage EVSE installation," they said.

