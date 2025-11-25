Homeowner makes stunning discovery in junkyard that helped him go off-grid: 'Some of us haunt the scrap yards'

"Out here in the mountains, the grid used to be unstable."

If you are a DIYer, you can find amazing things in junkyards that can help make your life easier. Just as one Redditor did.

The homeowner found solar panels in a junkyard that were wet from a storm, which they paid $25 each for, and scavenged most of the rest of the equipment needed. The OP said, "Some of us haunt the scrap yards."

They did pay for batteries and an inverter, but they said "they were worth every penny." They shared an image of the solar panels in the r/SolarDIY subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP said, "Out here in the mountains, the grid used to be unstable, but not anymore." This homeowner isn't the only one who wants to be independent from the grid. According to a survey from Electrek, 39.6% of those who were polled want to be energy-independent. Installing solar panels is a great way to avoid losing power during a storm, since you aren't reliant on the grid.





Investing in rooftop solar can also save you about $3,000 a year, depending on your setup and the cost of energy in your area. One homeowner in Massachusetts received a negative bill of $1,357.75.

Solar panels are better for the environment because they lessen our reliance on dirty energy sources, such as gas, oil, and coal, which emit gases that warm the planet. If you want to reap their financial and environmental benefits, you can get solar power too, even if you aren't a DIYer. TCD's Solar Explorer page is a great place to start to connect with vetted partners and save up to $10,000 on installation.

If you can't make an upfront investment, the Solar Explorer also offers solar panel subscription options for as little as $0 down. One such Solar Explorer partner, Palmetto, has a popular leasing program called LightReach, which can save you about 20% on your utility rates.

The tool also connects you to partners who specialize in purchasing systems outright, like EnergySage, which can help you curate competitive bids when buying solar panels and get info about available incentives.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and connect with Palmetto's experts to find the option that's right for you. Start Saving

You can even save up to 50% on cooling and heating your home when you pair solar power with a heat pump. Check out TCD's HVAC Explorer page to find an affordable option that's right for you.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.