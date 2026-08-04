Joyin expands recall to 404,000 pool dive sticks over impalement risk to children

The toys were sold for years on some of the country's largest e-commerce platforms.

A children's pool toy sold for years by major online retailers is now part of a much larger recall after federal regulators warned that Sloosh pool dive sticks sold by Joyin US Corp. can put children at risk of severe injury. The company has expanded its recall to about 404,000 units after regulators said the toys do not meet required safety rules.

What happened?

Among the items now covered are hard plastic dive sticks packaged in Sloosh water toy sets labeled 40041, 40003, and 16154. As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said that total already includes the 254,000 dive sticks Joyin recalled on June 11, 2026.

The CPSC said the recall was necessary because the toys run afoul of a federal ban on certain dive sticks. Agency testing found they exceeded the compress limit, "which poses an impalement hazard," and regulators said the products "pose a serious injury risk and violate federal safety standards."

Consumers trying to identify the recalled items should look for cylindrical dive sticks made of hard plastic and sold in assorted colors. Some were included in boxed Sloosh water toy sets with other pool diving toys.

They were sold online through Amazon, Temu, Wayfair, Target, and Shein between 2017 and 2025, depending on the model, for about $10 to $22. At the time of the recall notice, no injuries had been reported.

Why does it matter?

The hazard described by federal officials centers on shallow water: a child who falls or lands on one of the toys could suffer "serious piercing injuries." The CPSC added that "facial and eye injuries are also possible" when children try to retrieve the toys underwater.

The toys were sold for years on some of the country's largest e-commerce platforms despite failing a federal safety standard intended to prevent exactly this kind of danger.

Because this is an expanded recall rather than a first-time announcement, additional units are now included, and some recalled products may still be sitting in toy bins, garages, or pool bags.

What can I do?

If you have these dive sticks, the CPSC says to stop using them immediately, remove them from children's reach, and discard them. Families should check model numbers on Sloosh water toy packaging if they still have it, particularly for models 40041, 40003, and 16154.

The CPSC said consumers should take a trash photo of the discarded dive sticks and send it to Joyin using the contact information listed in the recall notice. After receiving that proof, the company will provide redesigned dive sticks that comply with federal regulations.

If you bought pool toys secondhand, received them as gifts, or no longer have the original packaging, check your belongings for hard plastic, cylinder-shaped Sloosh dive sticks in assorted colors.

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