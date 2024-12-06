Shopper surprised after discovering sticker on side of perfume bottle at local Goodwill store: 'All the workers at checkout were so jealous'

The aromatic scent of luxury perfumes is often the object of desire among shoppers, especially as the holiday season approaches. One thrift shopper became the subject of envy when they left a thrift store with an $86 Jo Malone London perfume bottle for only $7.

"All the workers at checkout were so jealous," the shopper wrote on the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Jo Malone London perfumes can retail for up to $200 and are typically sold at high-end stores. Even discounted prices at retailers like Sephora only reduce the price marginally.

A growing trend of secondhand shopping has been taking the internet by storm, with Gen Z as the main force behind it. The U.S. has become a leader in secondhand shopping, with the vast majority of online shoppers at least engaging with secondhand shopping online, according to a study by Public Desire, likely inclusive of Amazon selling used products.









This thrifting boom has also brought numerous benefits to the environment. Perfect items that others can re-love at a fraction of the price are staying out of landfills, helping to reduce waste. Some shoppers have made unparalleled finds, from wedding shoes to name-brand bags.

In addition to reducing waste and contributing to the circular economy, thrifting saves money. This OP's find is just one of many examples of how shoppers have saved hundreds of dollars on high-quality items. By replacing just half of your new purchases with thrifted items, you can save $100 each year.

As the holiday season approaches, making a single trip to the local thrift shop could also help slash Christmas spending, per reports by BBC News.

Redditors flocked to the comments to congratulate the shopper.

"Wow, this is an awesome score. Nice!" wrote one Redditor. "[I'm] inspired to actually look at the perfumes now."

The thread continues to be populated with outstanding thrift finds, inspiring holiday shoppers to save money and support the environment.

