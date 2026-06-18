Jason Derulo's shark tank built into his living room floor sparks animal welfare warning

A home tour video featuring Jason Derulo has sparked criticism after viewers noticed a shark enclosure set into the floor of his living room, with opponents saying the clip presents a wild animal as part of a luxury interior.

Derulo showed the shark feature to YouTuber N3ON while walking him through the house, drawing objections from animal welfare advocates who argue sharks should not be displayed as décor.

What happened?

While showing N3ON around the space, Derulo drew attention to the built-in tank beneath the floor and pointed out one of the sharks, saying, "I just got this one yesterday," according to LADbible.

As he talked about the tank, Derulo added, "I didn't name him yet. I usually let my son do all the naming," and then discussed the installation process.

He said the setup involved building a custom shell and bringing in aquarium specialists, and that the flooring was changed to white so the sharks would stand out more clearly. He also said workers stop by "every two days" to clean the tank and keep "a certain level of oxygen" and "a certain level of salt."

The display has since drawn criticism online, with opponents arguing that the setup turns a wild marine animal into a spectacle.

Why does it matter?

Advocates for animal welfare say displays like this can make it seem normal to keep wild animals in upscale private homes, which they warn may contribute to demand in the exotic pet trade.

Christian Plowman of the International Fund for Animal Welfare said sharks are under heavy strain from "overfishing, pollution, and habitat destruction," LADbible reported. He said many species are endangered and "play a critical role in maintaining healthy ocean ecosystems."

He also cited "the recent seizure of more than 700 trafficked marine animals in Argentina" as evidence that illegal wildlife trafficking affects marine species as well.

What are people saying?

Derulo described the tank as a major attraction, calling feeding time "a whole spectacle."

Plowman said, "Normalizing the ownership of sharks in a domestic tank sends a damaging message to audiences around the world."

He also warned, "When celebrities and influencers with millions of followers treat wild animals as interior design features, the consequences reach far beyond their living rooms."

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