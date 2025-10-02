Homeowner shares incredible before-and-after photos of massive yard project: 'What a difference'

TikToker Forever Home (@foreverhome69) has shared a series of videos documenting the renovation of their 1910 English home. One of their first videos showed the substantial ivy-removal process, as they had to uncover the house before beginning renovations.

"What a difference just clearing the ivy made," they wrote.

Ivy is considered to be an invasive plant species in North America. Native to England, the nuisance plant still took over the original poster's front and backyard as well as most of the exterior surfaces.

While ivy may look charming to many, it can also do a lot of damage in all sorts of locations — even where it is native, the climbing vine can be a nuisance. The green stuff can grow quickly and outcompete resident plants and trees for essential resources such as sunlight, water, and nutrients. If left unchecked, it can take over a garden and even damage property.

It's a good idea to safely remove ivy from locations where it is considered invasive to protect local ecosystems or from places where it's overly encroaching into a garden or a home's chimney, windows, or foundation. Avoiding damage to a structure is an obvious benefit, but in areas where it is not native, removal enables trees and other plants to grow and makes it possible for beneficial native pollinators to flourish.

Where it is native and growing on its own without human planting, such as in England, English ivy may offer benefits within a natural ecological balance, providing food and shelter for wildlife and reducing soil erosion. At certain times of year, English ivy can also produce nectar, pollen, and berries that further support wildlife that have adapted to expect it nearby.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Maintaining an area's natural ecological balance is valuable in any area, and you can do that around your own home by rewilding your yard with native plants or installing a natural lawn. Richly diverse habitats make great pitstops for pollinators. And native wildflowers and groundcover, already well-acclimated to their surroundings, tend to thrive without much upkeep, saving homeowners and the environment from high water usage and harsh chemicals.

As this short TikTok video shows, removing it once it has run rampant can be quite an undertaking.

The creator was amazed at how large their garden looked once the ivy was gone. TikTokers who viewed the video were impressed with the results too.

"Ivy is a nightmare to get rid of," one wrote.

Another commented, "Well done getting all that cut down."

One said, simply, "Wow."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.